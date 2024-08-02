Man claiming to be army jawan held with explosives in Bihar

Begusarai (Bihar), Aug 2 (PTI) A person claiming to be an army jawan was on Friday arrested in Begusarai district of Bihar and a large quantity of explosives recovered from his possession, an official said.

The arrested person has been identified as Raj Kishor Yadav, a resident of Khorampur locality, Superintendent of Police (Begusarai) Manish Kumar said.

"A police party had received information that Yadav, who claims to be an army personnel posted in Manipur, was carrying some incriminating items. He was caught near a railway overbridge in Lohia Nagar area,” he said.

"Altogether 75 gelatine sticks and an equal number of detonators" were recovered from Yadav, said the SP.

Investigation is underway.