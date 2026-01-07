Man claiming to be Chief Minister Fadnavis's PA arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 7 (PTI) Police on Wednesday said they have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a personal assistant (PA) of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and threatening a lawn owner in Nagpur over a payment dispute.

The accused was identified by police as Varun Mehadia.

He was arrested after a complaint was filed by Vijay Talewar, owner of Sai Vatika Lawn at Ramdaspeth in Nagpur.

According to the Bajaj Nagar police, Mehadia called Talewar on December 19 and claimed to be a PA from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), asking him not to demand pending dues from another accused named in the complaint.

Talewar later verified the claim with the CMO and found it to be false.

"The accused (Mehadia) falsely introduced himself as a senior official from the Chief Minister's Office to pressurise the complainant," a police officer said.

"No person by this name is associated with the Chief Minister's Office," police confirmed.

Mehadia was taken into custody after questioning, as he failed to give satisfactory answers during interrogation, they said.

He was later admitted to a hospital due to health complaints, police added. PTI COR RSY