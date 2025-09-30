Man claiming to be Sena (UBT) worker, aide smash TV sets in Thane hotels over Indo-Pak match

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI) A man claiming to be a Shiv Sena (UBT) worker and his associate forcibly entered two hotels in Thane city and vandalized television sets, apparently as an act of protest against India-Pakistan cricket match in the Asia Cup final, police said on Tuesday.

The Kasarvadavali police have registered a case against the two individuals, who barged into the hotels in the Brahmand Naka area and smashed TV sets telecasting the Asia Cup final match played between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on Sunday night in Dubai, they said.

Videos of the vandalism have surfaced on social media platforms. The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) has vehemently opposed India playing cricket matches against Pakistan in view of Islamabad sponsoring terrorism in the country.

Senior Police Inspector Nivrutti Kolhatkar confirmed that the vandalism took place at around 9 pm.

"Pradeep Yashwant Purnekar (who claimed to be a Shiv Sena-UBT worker in videos) and his accomplice forcibly entered Hill Top and California Hotel in Brahmand Naka and damaged TV sets in the hotel premises," he stated.

A formal complaint was filed on Tuesday, leading to the registration of an FIR against Purnekar and his accomplice at the Kasarvadavali Police Station, said the inspector.

The case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 332 (house trespass in order to commit offence) and 324 (mischief and criminal acts intended to cause wrongful loss or damage to property).

Further investigation was underway, Kolhatkar added.