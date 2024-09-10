Man claims Delhi hospital refused to discharge his newborn twins for 50 days demanding more money

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A man on Tuesday alleged that a private hospital in Delhi had kept his newborn twins after delivery and was demanding more money for it.

However, when the issue surfaced in the media and was raised by senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh, the hospital reached a settlement and discharged the two babies without any additional payment around 5.30 pm, Pankaj Mishra, the father of the children, told PTI.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had earlier in the day posted on X about the matter and said that a complaint had been lodged with the Delhi Police.

Before reaching a settlement with the parents of the newborn babies, Apollo Cradle, in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, denied the allegations. The hospital said the parents were "unresponsive" despite its best efforts to resolve the situation.

According to the complaint shared by the AAP leader on X, the babies -- a boy and a girl -- were in the hospital for nearly 50 days after the mother was discharged on July 20.

In a statement released earlier, Apollo Cradle said, "When the babies were ready for discharge on August 31, the parents refused to cooperate and exhibited disruptive behaviour. Despite our ongoing efforts to resolve the situation, the parents have been unresponsive." The children's hospital added that the parents were clearly informed that their babies were would be ready for discharge on August 31.

Sharing the father's letter to the police on X, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, however, said that the hospital was demanding more money and keeping the child "hostage".

"Apollo Cradle Moti Nagar has kept the two newborn children of Pankaj Mishra, who works as a guard, hostage. The children are in the hospital without their parents. After depositing Rs 5.81 lakh, the hospital is demanding another Rs 14 lakh. This is illegal and inhuman. A complaint has been made to Delhi Police. Delhi Police should rescue their children from the hospital," Singh posted in Hindi.

In the letter, Pankaj Mishra alleged that the hospital had initially quoted a smaller price for the entire procedure but after delivery, the hospital demanded additional payments.

Pankaj said his wife, Anita Mishra, had to be admitted to Apollo Cradle on June 27 on an urgent basis when her health deteriorated abruptly and they could not find any other hospital with NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) facility.

Pankaj added that his wife delivered twin babies through a cesarean section on July 17.

The hospital initially quoted an estimated cost of Rs 4-5 lakh for the treatment and delivery, and offered an additional 50 per cent discount, he said in the letter.

"But, after the twins were delivered, they have taken Rs 5.81 lakh, and are now illegally making a bill of Rs 13 lakh and demanding more money," he wrote.

Pankaj said when he asked the hospital to bill him as per their earlier promises, and told them that he does not have more money, they are "neither allowing them to see the babies, nor returning them".

"...they are saying that we will keep the babies," he wrote in the police complaint.

Responding to the allegations, hospital authorities, before a settlement with the couple, said that the doctor delivered IVF twin babies via "emergency cesarean section at just 30+2 weeks, requiring specialised NICU care due to their low birth weight".

Despite initial advice to terminate the pregnancy, the team successfully managed the high-risk situation and ensured the babies' survival, it said.

Apollo Cradle added that it was surprised at the parents' actions given "the extensive care provided" and said that they were making efforts to complete the discharge process and ensure the safe return of the babies. PTI NSM SKY SKY