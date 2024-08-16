Man clambers up two floors, films woman taking bath; FIR registered

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly filming a woman while she was taking a bath, an official said on Friday.

Accused Varprasad Ratnaraj Katikadla, who lives in Morbe in Panvel taluka, allegedly committed the crime on August 7 but the woman learnt about it only on Thursday. She then filed a police complaint, he said.

According to the FIR, the accused climbed through a duct and took a video of the woman bathing in her second-floor home.

Katikadla has been booked under Section 77 (voyeurism) of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita, said the station house officer of Panvel taluka police station. PTI COR MVG NR