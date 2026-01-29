Man climbs 150-ft mobile tower after love affair setback in Jharkhand's Bokaro, rescued

Bokaro, Jan 29 (PTI) A young man from Madhya Pradesh climbed atop a 150-foot mobile tower in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district and threatened to die by suicide over a failed love affair, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Basanti More within Harla police station limits on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Bhojraj Chandel, is a resident of Johri village in Guna police station area of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Harla police station in-charge Khurshid Alam said Chandel was counselled for nearly two hours before being brought down safely.

Chandel told police that he had been in a relationship with a woman from Harla police station area for the past four years.

"He said they had become acquainted through social media and he had come here to meet her, but her family refused to allow the meeting," the officer said.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media in which the man can be heard saying, "I will die." PTI, however, could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said Chandel was deeply distressed after the incident and climbed the mobile tower, before being rescued by police later.

The man is being questioned, and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB