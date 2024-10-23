Man climbs high-voltage electricity pole in Delhi's Shahdara, rescued

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A 40-year-old man with mental disabilities climbed a high-voltage electricity pole in the Yamuna Khadar area of Delhi's Shahdara on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

They said Madhusudan Vishwas was safely rescued by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

A DFS official said, "We received a call regarding a person climbing a high-voltage electricity pole at 10.30 am. We sent a rescue team immediately to the spot. Our team rescued him and safely brought him down. He was handed over to the police." A police official said that in initial investigation the man was found not mentally stable and a psychiatrist has been called in for consultations. PTI BM BM TIR TIR