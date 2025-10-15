Man climbs onto roof of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Delhi; rescue op on

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) A man, seemingly inebriated, has allegedly climbed onto the roof of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Delhi's Mangolpuri area on Wednesday and is attempting to jump off, officials said.

"Information was received about a man attempting to jump from the roof of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. A team of Mangolpuri Police and fire officials immediately reached the spot. Efforts are underway to persuade him to come down safely," a senior police officer said.

The man allegedly climbed up the roof of the six-storey hospital in the morning, creating panic among patients, visitors and staff. The incident drew a large crowd of onlookers, with hundreds gathering outside the hospital premises and watching with concern.

Police said the area has been cordoned off to control the crowd and ensure safety measures as rescue operation continues.

Further details are awaited.