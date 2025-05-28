Man clinging onto car bonnet driven for 6 km after argument at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) A man clinging onto the bonnet of a car was allegedly driven for about 6 km on Mumbai’s roads after he got into a fight with the driver of the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after the two clashed in the parking lot of the domestic airport in the Vile Parle area, an official said.

According to the official from the Airport police station, the driver of an Ertiga car dropped a passenger and was waiting for another when a private cab driver asked him to leave the place, triggering a fight.

Soon, more cabbies rushed to the scene in support of their colleague.

“Looking at the crowd, the Ertiga driver started the engine and tried to speed away. Just then, the cab driver stepped in front of the car and ended up on the bonnet of the Ertiga,” the official said.

However, the man at the wheel of the Ertiga continued to speed with the cabbie on the bonnet despite people asking him to pull over. He stopped near Jogeshwari, after driving for about 6 km, the official said.

A case was registered against the Ertiga driver for rash and negligence, and he was placed under arrest, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.