Man clinging to car bonnet driven for 6 km after argument at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, May 28 (PTI) A man clinging to the bonnet of a car was allegedly driven for about 6 km on Mumbai’s roads after he got into a fight with the driver of the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Thane resident Bhimprasad Mahto, was formally arrested and later released after being issued a notice, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after the two clashed in the parking lot of the domestic airport in the Vile Parle area, he said.

According to the official from the Airport police station, Mhato had dropped off a passenger in his Ertiga, a multi-purpose vehicle, and was waiting for another when a private cab driver asked him to leave the place, triggering a fight.

Soon, more cabbies rushed to the scene in support of their colleague.

“Looking at the crowd, Mhato started the engine and tried to drive away. Just then, the cab driver stepped in front of the Ertiga and ended up on its bonnet,” the official said.

A viral video showed Mhato speeding off with the cabbie on the bonnet of his vehicle despite some people asking him to pull over. He stopped the vehicle near Jogeshwari, after driving for about 6 km, the official said.

A case was registered against Mhato for rash and negligent driving, and he was placed under arrest. The official said he was released after being served a notice. PTI ZA NR