Man collapses during Ganesh immersion procession, dies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) A 37-year-old man died after collapsing during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Jintur town, said an official.

"Sandip Kadam, resident of Bordi, collapsed while dancing to DJ music. He was taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead," the official said, adding that the cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report became available. PTI AW KRK