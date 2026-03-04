Man collapses while dancing at Holi function in UP's Etawah, dies of suspected heart attack

Etawah (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A 29-year-old man collapsed and died while dancing at a Holi function in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Nandgaon village under the Lavedi police station area on Tuesday night, when villagers had gathered to celebrate the festival with a DJ sound system set up in the locality.

According to police, residents were dancing and singing in front of the DJ when Raj Kumar alias Tinku joined them. While dancing, he suddenly fell to the ground and became unconscious.

Villagers rushed him to the 50-bed government hospital in Bakewar town, where the doctor on duty examined him and declared him dead, police said.

The doctor said prima facie the death appeared to have been caused by cardiac arrest.

Lavedi Station House Officer Preeti Sengar confirmed the incident and said inquest proceedings have been carried out.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, she added. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB