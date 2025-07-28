Man collapses while playing badminton, dies

Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old man in Hyderabad collapsed suddenly while playing badminton and died due to a suspected heart attack, police said on Monday.

Gundla Rakesh, a private employee, was playing badminton with friends at a private sports academy at Uppal in the city at 8 pm on Sunday when he fell down suddenly, they said.

Rakesh, a native of Khammam district of Telangana, was rushed to a private hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

A video of the incident shows some friends attempting chess compressions in a bid to revive him. Rakesh was playing a doubles' badminton match when the incident occurred.

Post-mortem was conducted and its report was awaited, police said, adding that a case was registered in the incident.

The incident raises concerns about cardiac arrests among young men, who appear to be healthy, during intense physical activities like training at the gym and while playing sports.