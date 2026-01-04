Man commits suicide after jumping from 12th floor of five-star hotel in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the 12th floor of a five-star hotel in Delhi's Connaught Place area on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Parvinder Singh Juneja, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, they added.

Singh entered the hotel and took a lift to the 12th floor, where a restaurant is located. He then jumped from the building, the police said.

Police received information about the incident at around noon on Sunday, following which teams rushed to the spot and initiated legal proceedings.

According to police sources, Juneja had checked in to the hotel during Christmas and later checked out.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that matter is under investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident. PTI BM SMV NB