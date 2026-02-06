Muzaffarnagar (PTI): A man allegedly killed his lover by slitting her throat and then died by suicide in a village here, police said on Friday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar said police rushed to the spot on receiving information on Thursday evening and found the bodies of the woman and the man, identified as Pragati (27) and Rohit (30), inside a room in Bhalwa village.

According to the SSP, the two had been in a relationship for the past two years and were working in Gurugram. The woman's marriage had been fixed for February 8 with another man, against the couple's wishes.

"Prima facie, it appears that Rohit entered Pragati's house on Wednesday evening and slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon. He later locked the room and slit his own throat," Kumar said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway, he added.

Police have tightened security in the village and deployed additional personnel as a precautionary measure, officials said.

Locals said the couple belonged to the same caste and were distressed over the woman's impending marriage to another person, police added.