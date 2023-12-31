Man commits suicide after killing wife in Kerala

Kochi, Dec 31 (PTI) In a tragic incident, a man died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife in Ernakulam district on Sunday morning, the police said.

Advertisment

The incident was reported from Piravom, 31 kilometers from here.

According to police, the man also allegedly attacked his two daughters before taking the extreme step.

The injured daughters have been admitted to a hospital, and their condition is reported to be not serious.

The distressing event came to light when one of the injured daughters informed their neighbours about the incident.

The police said an investigation has been launched into the incident. PTI TGB TGB ROH