Man commits suicide after severely assaulting wife, son in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli

Gopeshwar, Mar 7 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself after severely assaulting his wife and son in the ​​Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, police said on Saturday.

The police said the incident occurred in the Oder village, where Gajendra Singh (35) assaulted his wife Laxmi Devi and son Mayank on Friday, leaving them severely injured.

Villagers rushed them to a hospital, where they were given first aid and then referred to Jolly Grant Hospital in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, villagers searched for Singh and found his body hanging from a tree five hundred meters away from the village on Saturday.

Dewal police post in-charge Sachin Pokharani said the body has been sent for post-mortem. He said that prima facie the case appears to be a suicide, but the exact cause will only be known after the post-mortem report.