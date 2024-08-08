Man commits suicide by jumping before train at Yamuna Bank metro station in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train at Yamuna Bank metro station here, disrupting services briefly on the Blue Line, officials said.

According to a suicide note recovered from the man's possession, he took the extreme step due to financial hardship and health issues, police said.

"On Thursday, a call was received from the metro station controller, Yamuna Bank, that a man had jumped in front of a train. A police team rushed to the spot and the man was taken to LBS Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," a senior police officer said.

The man was identified as Naveen, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area, the officer said.

A suicide note was also recovered from his pocket in which he said that no one had forced him to take the extreme step. He was facing health and financial issues, the officer added.

Efforts are being made to contact the man's family members and inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Due to the incident, metro services were disrupted for 15 minutes between Rajiv Chowk and Vaishali/Noida City Centre on the Blue Line, the officials said.

"From 10:15 am to 10:30 am, the train services were delayed between Rajiv Chowk to Vaishali/Noida City Centre section due to a passenger on track at Yamuna Bank," an official said.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.