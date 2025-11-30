Man commits suicide by jumping into lake in Thane district

Thane, Nov 30 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a lake in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The body of Pradeep Kisan Bhoir, a resident of Chikanghar in Kalyan town, was fished out of the Kala Talao lake, an official said.

The official said that Bhoir's brother was alerted about the suicide after reading his message on social media late on Saturday night, and he approached the police to trace his last known location.

Bhoir's cell phone was traced to the Kala Talao area, and the body was found in the lake, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI COR ARU