Man commits suicide by slitting throat in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jun 7 (PTI) A 60-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by slitting his throat at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Saturday, police said.

While some locals claimed that Ish Mohammed Ansari, the deceased, sacrificed himself on the day of Eid-ul-Azha and left a note that said “I am sacrificing myself in the name of Allah and his messenger”, police declined to comment on finding any such document.

Ansari used a knife to slit his throat inside a hut outside his home, police said.

On hearing his cries, Ansari's family members rushed to the hut and shifted him to the district medical college with the help of police. From there he was referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College, where Ansari succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (North), Arvind Kumar Verma, said, "Preliminary investigation suggests that Ansari inflicted the wound himself. However, we are probing the matter from all angles.” According to Ansari’s family members, he returned from the dargah of Sultan Syed Makhdoom Ashraf Shah after offering Eid prayers around 10 am on Saturday.

His wife Hajra Khatoon said after returning home, Ansari directly went to the hut next to their house.

When she heard his groans about an hour later, she rushed to the hut and found her husband lying in a pool of blood with a knife next to him.

Hajra's screams alerted the neighbours, who informed the police. PTI COR CDN ARI