Man commits suicide by standing in front of oncoming train

Satna (MP), Oct 10 (PTI) A 22-year-old man ended his life by standing in front of an oncoming train at Maihar railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

A video of the late Wednesday night incident, where deceased Akash Ahirwar can be seen running across the tracks and then positioning himself right in front of the train seconds before it ran over him went viral.

A resident of Sagar district, he took the extreme step after visiting the famous Sharda Devi temple in the town with his friends, said Government Railway Police inspector S P Gautam on Thursday.

The platforms were full of passengers when he got down and stood on the tracks, he said.

People on the platforms could not do anything as the incident took place within a few seconds, the police official said.

The continuous hooting of the train's horn and people's screams can be heard in the video.

The reason for the suicide was yet to be ascertained, the official said. PTI COR LAL KRK