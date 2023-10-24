Man commits suicide demanding reservation for Dhangar community in Maharashtra: Police

Sangli, Oct 24 (PTI) A 37-year-old man allegedly killed himself by hanging from a tree in Sangli district of Maharashtra seeking reservation for the Dhangar community, police said on Tuesday.

The body of Birudev Kharje, a resident of Aabachiwadi in Kavthe Mahankal tehsil, was found hanging from a tree at his farm on Sunday afternoon.

"Police have recovered a suicide note from the pocket of Kharje stating that the Dhangar community should get the reservation," a Umdi police station officer said.

Currently, the Dhangar or shepherd community is classified under the Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) category. However, the community is staging protests for the quota under the ST category.

BJP MLC Gopichand Dhangar said it is an unfortunate incident wherein Kharje from the Dhangar community has ended his life for the cause of the reservation. PTI COR SPK NSK