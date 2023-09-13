Man commits suicide due to `blackmailing', streams it live on Facebook

Nagpur, Sep 13 (PTI) A 38-year-old man ended his life here claiming that he was being blackmailed with a rape accusation, and livestreamed his extreme act on Facebook, police said.

Manish alias Raj Yadav, resident of Kalamna area of the city, ended his life by jumping into the Kanhan river on Sunday, said an official.

According to police, he was in a relationship with a 19-year-old girl from his locality.

The girl went missing from her home on September 6 and her family alleged that Manish was responsible for it, said the police official.

On Sunday, Manish streamed a live video on Facebook from the riverbank where he said that the girl's family had threatened to implicate him in a fabricated rape case if he did not pay them Rs 5 lakh, and they had similarly blackmailed someone else in Uttar Pradesh before targeting him.

Facing unbearable pressure, he was ending his life, he said.

Kalamna police has detained the girl and her family members for questioning and investigation is underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK