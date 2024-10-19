Man commits suicide in police custody in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in a toilet in police custody here on Saturday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Matru Bind (56), a resident of Barauna, they said.

Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said that Bind was accused of stealing Rs 35,000 from a person named Jamir Ahmed. He was caught by the locals and handed over to the police.

However, on Saturday morning, the police found him hanging from a hook in the ceiling in the toilet of the Shahganj police station, Sharma said.

Upon receiving the information, District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra also reached the spot and launched an investigation, he said.

A case was registered on Bind's wife's complaint and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI COR NAV HIG HIG