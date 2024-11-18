Man commits suicide in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was found dead in his rented accommodation in southwest Delhi on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Kishangarh village where Samrat hanged himself, a police officer said.

Police received a PCR call about the incident at 1.58 pm and immediately dispatched a team to the scene, said the officer.

Upon reaching the spot the team discovered that the victim had already been taken to Safdarjung Hospital by a PCR van, accompanied by his wife, Anamika, he said.

Hospital authorities declared Samrat brought dead and the body was taken for postmortem examination, he added.

"The wife revealed that her husband was a habitual drinker and had been unemployed for the past year. She works at a salon in Vasant Kunj and was at work when the incident happened. Samrat reportedly hanged himself," the officer said.

Crime team inspected the scene and no foul play is suspected. No suicide note was recovered, he added. PTI BM BM OZ OZ