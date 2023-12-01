Man commits suicide in UP's Ballia due to differences with wife

Ballia (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself himself from a tree in Nagara police station area of this district allegedly due to differences with his wife, police on Friday said.

The man named Rajesh Rajbhar committed suicide on Thursday night by hanging himself from a tree in the garden in Narhi village of this district, they said.

The people working in the fields raised an alarm after seeing the incident, police said, adding they reached the spot on receiving information.

The police have taken the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem, said Station House Officer (SHO) Atul Kumar Mishra.

The SHO said that Rajbhar had a love marriage nine years ago, but he was having a rift with his wife.

It appears that he committed suicide because of trouble with his wife, he added. Rajbhar worked in Gujarat's Surat and had come to his village five days ago, police said. PTI COR CDN AS AS AS