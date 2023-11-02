Man commits suicide in UP's Bareilly after argument over wife not returning home for Karwa Chauth

Bareilly (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) Upset over his wife not returning from her maternal home on Karwa Chauth, a 24-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself here, police said on Thursday.

Pramod Kumar, a resident of Guga village in the Bhuta police station area here, allegedly hanged himself in a room of his house on Wednesday night, they said. Police said that the deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Pramod's wife Preeti had gone to her maternal home two months ago, his grandfather Baburam said.

The deceased had an argument with his mother-in-law over the phone on Wednesday regarding Preeti returning home on Karwa Chauth. Later in the night he allegedly committed suicide, he added.

Baburam said that family members broke down the door of Pramod's room Thursday morning and found him hanging.

Women observe a fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands on Karwa Chauth, which was celebrated in several parts of the country on Wednesday.