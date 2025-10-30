Man commits suicide in UP's Pilibhit, accuses in-laws of 'harassment'

Pilibhit (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Wednesday, shortly after posting a video on Instagram accusing his in-laws of harassment, police said.

According to police, the incident took place in Ahirwa village under the Bisalpur police station area here.

The deceased, identified as Lakhan Lal, was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling of his house, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kumar Shukla said.

Upon receiving information, sub-inspector Hashmat Ali and a police team reached the spot, brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem.

In the video, which surfaced on social media soon after his death, Lakhan accused his father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother-in-law and wife of humiliating him and making his life "unbearable." He said, "I am ending my life because of my in-laws. They have insulted me and made my life hell. If I've ever hurt anyone, please forgive me." Police said Lakhan Lal had married Lavi, a resident of Sattaya village in Shahjahanpur district, about five months ago. The couple quarrelled three days before the incident, after which Lavi returned to her parents' home, police said.

"Since his wife left, Lakhan Lal had been under severe stress," police said.

"On Wednesday, when he was alone at home, he used his wife's sari to hang himself from a ceiling hook", police added.

Lakhan Lal was the youngest of three siblings. His parents had passed away earlier, and he was raised by his elder brother and sister.

He earned his livelihood by tutoring school children. Police are investigating the matter. PTI COR CDN SMV HIG