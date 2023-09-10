Man commits suicide over financial woes in Palghar district

Palghar, Sep 10 (PTI) A 27-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by slitting his wrists and hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Suresh Karmakarni, a two-wheeler mechanic, was found hanging in the bedroom of his house in Virar town on Saturday evening, an official said.

Karmakarni allegedly slit his wrists in the toilet and then went to the bedroom where he hanged himself from the ceiling around 7 pm, he said.

The man’s family members alerted the police and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

As per the preliminary probe, the man took the extreme step as he was unable to repay loans, he said, adding that a case of accidental has been registered. PTI COR ARU