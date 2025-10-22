Man commits suicide over 'harassment' by wife, in-laws

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here by consuming poison over harassment by his wife and in-laws, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Arif, a resident of Murda Patti locality in Charthawal town. He recorded a video before taking the extreme step on Tuesday. In the video, he said his wife and her parents would be responsible for his death, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Jasvir Singh said Arif consumed poison and was rushed to Muzaffarnagar Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway. The man's video is being examined and necessary action will be taken," Singh said.