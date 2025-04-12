Man commits suicide over marital dispute in Delhi's Moti Bagh

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly died by suicide early on Saturday in Delhi's Moti Bagh area over a marital dispute, police said.

"A handwritten suicide note was recovered from his pocket, in which he mentioned that he was ending his life of his own free will," a senior police officer said.

A PCR call was received around 1:30 am on Saturday at South Campus Police Station with information that a neighbour, identified as Gurdeep Singh, had hanged himself, the officer said.

A police team rushed to the spot at the Servant Quarters in Moti Bagh, where Singh, a native of Sultanpuri, was found unconscious in the bathroom with a rope nearby, he added.

He was immediately shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The crime team was called in for scene inspection, he said.

During preliminary enquiry, statements of family members and neighbours were recorded. Police said there had been a minor quarrel between Gurdeep and his wife, but no signs of foul play were found in connection with his death.

A post-mortem was conducted at Safdarjung Hospital and the body was handed over to the family. Further investigation is underway, police added. PTI SSJ HIG HIG