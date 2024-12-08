Man commits suicide, villagers allege bank loan repayment harassment

Jalna, Dec 8 (PTI) A 35-year-old man from a village in Maharashtra's Jalna district allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, leading to a protest by residents.

While villagers claimed that the man, who was a resident of Karanjala village, killed himself due to harassment by officials of a bank over loan repayment, police are tight-lipped about the incident.

Villagers are staging a sit-in protest with the body in front of Gondi police station in Ambad taluka unfazed by attempts by police officials to pacify them.

An official said the incident will be investigated thoroughly but refused to speak about the circumstances surrounding the man's death. PTI COR NSK