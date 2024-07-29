Man commits suicide while on video call with wife in Indore

Indore, Jul 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide during a video call with his wife, who recorded the act, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Monday.

Manoj Nirmal, a resident of the Pardeshipura police station area, made a video call to his wife on Sunday and hanged himself from the ceiling fan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said.

The couple had a marital discord, and the woman was living with her parents. The man was a delivery agent with a private firm, he said.

Nirmal's wife recorded a video of the act on her mobile phone, and the police have recovered it, the official said.

A detailed investigation is underway, he said.