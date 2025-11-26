Man commits suicide with two children by jumping into well, parents booked

Nashik, Nov 26 (PTI) A 34-year-old man committed suicide along with his two children by jumping into a well on his farm in Chandwad taluka of Nashik district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased persons were identified as Daulat Hiray, his daughter Pradnya (9) and son Prajwal (5) Hiray's wife alleged that her husband took the extreme step as he was fed up with mental torture by his parents.

Police registered a case against relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) against Hiray's parents, and are conducting further investigation. PTI COR NSK