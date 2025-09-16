Man consumes poison at Budaun district magistrate's office; says implicated in false cases

Budaun (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 42-year-old man implicated in multiple criminal cases attempted suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at the district magistrate's office here on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The man, identified as Jitesh from Chhibaukala village, was rushed to Budaun district hospital and is undergoing treatment in a serious condition, he said.

The magistrate has recorded his statement and the police have begun a probe into the matter, the officer added.

Jitesh was charged in four cases linked to rape and the Goonda Act. However, he claimed that he was falsely implicated in the rape case following a dispute involving a girl and her family, the officer said.

Meanwhile, Jitesh's brother Ankit has accused Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary and his associate Vijay Pal Singh Chaudhary for allegedly harassing and filing false cases against him.

Vijay Pal has denied any involvement in the matter, while the minister has not commented on it yet.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh, police had already launched a search for the man prior to Tuesday's incident. "He will face an additional case for attempted suicide in a public place. He is currently undergoing treatment and will be taken into custody once stable," the SSP said.

District Magistrate Avnish Rai said he was in a meeting when he was informed about the incident. Rai confirmed that immediate medical attention was provided to the man. PTI COR ABN ABN RUK RUK