Man consumes poison over dispute with power department in Lucknow

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) A 45-year-old man allegedly consumed a poisonous substance near the La Martiniere crossing near the chief minister's official residence here on Friday, police said.

The man, identified as Ajay Kumar alias Dharmesh Kumar from Bulandshahr, was rushed to the Civil Hospital. His condition is now stable, officials stated.

Around 9.20 am, the police were alerted about a person vomiting and feeling unwell. Upon arrival, they learned he had consumed poison, after which he was taken to the hospital.

During preliminary questioning, Ajay Kumar revealed that his actions were a result of a long-standing dispute with the electricity department. He claimed that in 2014, a transformer at his flour mill in Bulandshahr burnt out due to an overload. A replacement transformer also failed shortly after installation, the police added.

According to Kumar, the electricity department allegedly demanded he pay 70 per cent of the cost for a new transformer, a charge he has been unable to pay, causing his business to remain shut for over a decade.

The local police are now in contact with their counterparts in Bulandshahr to verify his account.