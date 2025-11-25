Man convicted for attempted murder of Delhi cop

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) A court here has convicted a man of attempting to murder a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector by shooting at him during a raid in 2016.

Additional Sessions Judge Virender Kumar Kharta was hearing a case against Sonu, who was accused of firing upon Ajay Kumar, the then ASI posted at Keshav Puram police station.

The ASI was shot at by the accused who was a member of 'Chhotu Gang', when the official along with his team conducted a raid to arrest him on April 4, 2016.

Kumar survived the bullet fired by Sonu as he was wearing a bullet proof jacket.

In an order dated November 18, the court said, "Prosecution has also successfully proved that accused Sonu had fired on ASI Ajay Kumar with his pistol but he was saved by the bullet proof jacket worn by him which showed that the accused had intention to kill Kumar." It said that the charges of offence punishable under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) was proved beyond reasonable doubt against the accused, Sonu.

"Firing of a bullet from his pistol by the accused is the use of criminal force by him to deter the public servants from discharge of their duties and hence ingredients of offence punishable under IPC Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) has been duly proved," the court said.

It also noted that the prosecution proved "beyond reasonable doubts" that Sonu possessed an illegal weapon.

According to the prosecution, the raid was necessitated as Sonu was wanted in several cases, including dacoity, robbery, criminal conspiracy and arms act, and was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest.

The matter has been posted at a later date for hearing the arguments on the quantum of sentence.