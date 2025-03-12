National

Man convicted for daughter's rape `hangs himself' in Khandwa jail

Khandwa: A 38-year-old man who was convicted last week for rape allegedly committed suicide in the district jail here, an official said on Wednesday.

The man hanged himself using pajama strings in barrack number 2 around 4 pm on Tuesday, said jail superintendent Aditi Chaturvedi.

On March 7, the sessions court had sentenced him to life imprisonment for raping his 11-year-old daughter in 2021, she said.

He was in prison since his arrest after the crime.

A judicial inquiry has been ordered into his death, Chaturvedi said.

