Man convicted for raping 9-year-old disabled girl sentenced to life imprisonment by UP court

Meerut, Dec 5 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a man convicted of raping a nine-year-old disabled girl to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000.

Government advocates Narendra Chauhan and Avkash Jain said that Special Judge Mohammad Babar Khan of the Special Court (POCSO Act) convicted the accused, Virendra, of rape under the sections of the POCSO Act and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 55,000.

According to the lawyers, the case was registered on May 29, 2022, at Mundali police station, in which the victim's father alleged that the accused entered her house and raped her nine-year-old physically disabled daughter, who is also mentally challenged and is unable to speak.

The police completed the investigation and filed a charge sheet in the court, and the sentence was pronounced after the completion of the hearing on Friday, they said. PTI COR CDN SHS SHS