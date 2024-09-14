Man convicted of killing teenager who opposed celebratory firing in Bareilly, gets life term term

Bareilly (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A court here convicted a man accused of killing a youth for opposing celebratory firing and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a lawyer said.

The court of Additional District Judge Afsha convicted Rehan, 22, and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 in connection with the five-year-old case.

In November 2019, Rehan killed Salim (18) in Parshurampur village for refusing to do celebratory firing, Additional District Government Advocate (Criminal) Hemendra Gangwar said.

According to police, Salim asked Rehan to stop firing in front of everyone, which led to an argument. Angered by this Rehan shot Salim in the head, the lawyer said.

Police lodged an FIR on the basis of a complaint by a villager. After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet in the court, he said.

After hearing the arguments and cross-examination of the prosecution and defence lawyers and hearing the evidence, the court convicted Rehan, sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 11,000, the lawyer said.