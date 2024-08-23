Man convicted of minor's rape in Rajasthan, sentenced to 20 years imprisonment

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 23 (PTI) A POCSO court in Rajasthan sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl.

The decision in the case was scheduled to be pronounced two months ago. The accused stayed absent from the court on the date of the hearing, following which an arrest warrant was issued against him, public prosecutor of POCSO Court I of Bundi city, Rakesh Thakur, said.

The POCSO court sentenced a 26-year-old man, identified as Koushal alias Koushal Raj Meena, a resident of Bishanpura village under Bundi Sadar police station, to 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,30,000 for abducting and raping a 17-year-old girl in December 2019.

The minor survivor's father lodged a missing report in Bundi Sadar police station on December 15, 2019, and named Koushal Raj of the village as the suspect in her abduction.

The police rescued the minor survivor after a month and arrested Koushal. He was later granted bail. However, he was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 on Friday, Thakur said.