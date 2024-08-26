Man, cousin shot at in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 26 (PTI) A 23-year-old man and his cousin were allegedly shot at by some unidentified people in a market here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place near Semri police outpost of Jaisinghpur area on Sunday, when Avinish Dubey was in the area to attend his grandmother's last rites, they said.

Dubey had gone to buy some things from the market, when he got into an argument with some people who opened fire at him, the police said.

Dubey sustained bullet wound on his neck while his cousin had a grazing injury.

According to police, the injured were rushed to Trauma Centre in Lucknow, where Dubey's condition was stated to be critical.

Among the accused, two were identified as Marshal Singh and Badan Singh, Circle Officer (CO) Prashant Singh said, adding that efforts are underway to nab them. PTI COR ABN ABN OZ OZ