Man critical after tree falls on him in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was critically injured when a tree fell on him while he was walking in Mumbai's Worli area on Monday, police said.

The incident took place at around 9 am in Jambori Maidan lane near a chawl (row tenement), they said.

Pedestrian Amit Jagtap received injuries when a roadside tree fell on him, an official said.

Fire brigade and local police personnel rushed the spot after receiving information.

Jagtap was rushed to a hospital where he was undergoing treatment, the official said, adding the man's condition was critical. PTI DC GK