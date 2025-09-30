Man critical as portion of two-storey house collapses

Mumbai, Sept 30 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was critically injured when a portion of a two-storey house collapsed in Antop Hill area here on Tuesday, officials said.

The injured, Mohammed Hussain Shaikh, is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

The incident occurred in the Bhartiya Kamla Nagar area around 2:15 PM, an official said.

This is the second such incident reported in the metropolis within three hours.

Earlier in the day, a portion of the gallery of a two-storey building collapsed in the Andheri area. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident, according to officials.

The incident was reported at 11.30 am in P&T Colony on Sahar Airport Road. PTI KK GK NSK