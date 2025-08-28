Man critical in Ulhasnagar firing incident; several persons booked

Thane, Aug 28 (PTI) A man was critical after being shot at in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when he was sitting near a toilet in Sainath Nagar, the Hill Line police station official said.

"The accused shot at him from point blank range. He sustained chest injuries and is critical. A case was registered against four identified and some unidentified persons under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act for attempt to murder and other offences," the official said.

"No arrest has been made in the case so far. The firing incident was the result of a previous enmity due to the victim marrying the sister of one of the accused," he said. PTI COR BNM