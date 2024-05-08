Man critically injured in attack by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur, May 8 (PTI) A man was critically injured after Naxalites attacked him with sharp-edged weapons in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in a forest adjacent to Rohtad village under Chhotedongar police station limits, a police official here said.

On being alerted about it, a team of the District Reserve Guard along with the local police rushed to the spot and found the man in a critical condition with injuries on his head, he said.

The man identified himself as Guddu, but his native place is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

The injured person was administered preliminary treatment at a local community health centre and then referred to the Narayanpur district hospital, he said.

A note written by Maoists was recovered from the spot, in which they claimed that the man acted as a police informer, he said.

Information about the victim is being collected and a search operation is underway in the area to trace the attackers, he said.

On April 20, ten Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in a forest of Narayanpur district bordering Kanker district of the state. PTI COR TKP NP