Man critically injured in leopard attack in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sep 9 (PTI) A man was critically injured after he was attacked by a black panther in Sikkim, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened in Hee Gyathang village in Dzongu tehsil in North Sikkim district, they said.

The injured villager, Zigmee Lepcha, was taken to a hospital in Gangtok where his condition is stated to be critical, an official said.

The state Forest Minister Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, visited the hospital to oversee the situation and ensure the victim receives immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, the forest department set up traps to capture the elusive animal, the official said.

The residents of Hee Gyatang village have been on alert since the attack and refrained from going into the forest even for their daily chores, he added.