Man crosses over to PoK from J&K's Poonch: Officials

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old man crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

Shahid Khan, a resident of Qasba village, has gone to attend a marriage function in the forward village of Kirni and is believed to have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) around 3:15 pm, they said.

Preliminary information suggests that he arrived at the Bodiya post of the Pakistan Army using a stream route, the officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether Khan crossed the LoC inadvertently or deliberately, they said. PTI TAS RC