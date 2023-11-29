Man crossing tracks dies after being struck by Delhi Metro train

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed after being struck by a train at the Qutab Minar Metro station while he was crossing the tracks, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on November 12.

He was crushed between the platform and the train and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The body was preserved in AIIMS Trauma Centre Mortuary, a senior police officer said.

He was wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans and "SUNIL" was tattooed on the right forearm. The post-mortem of the "unidentified" body was conducted on November 23. Blood samples have been taken to find whether the man was intoxicated. His teeth have been preserved for identification purpose, the officer said.

A purported video of the incident is being circulated on social media. The person is seen stuck between the tracks and the platform.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation advised passengers to never attempt to unauthorisedly cross or walk on the metro tracks.

With reference to a video going viral on certain media platforms, it is clarified that this relates to an incident on November 12 where one passenger, while trying to cross from one platform to another in an unauthorised manner via tracks, got stuck between the platform edge and the approaching train at Qutab Minar station, the DMRC said in its statement.

The train operator immediately applied the emergency brakes and the passenger was promptly sent to the AIIMS trauma centre by the station staff, it said.

Passengers are strongly advised to never attempt to unauthorisedly cross or walk on the metro tracks or enter restricted areas, the statement further added.