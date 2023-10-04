Man crushed by tractor in UP's Firozabad over land dispute, two constables hurt

Firozabad (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A 60-year-old man died in a village here on Tuesday evening after a few persons allegedly ran over a tractor on him due to a land dispute, police said.

The man, who had gone to take possession of a land parcel he won in an auction, died on the spot while two women constables accompanying him got injured, they added.

The incident took place in Garhi Kalyan village under the Narkhi police station area here, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said Jagdish, a resident of Fatehpura in the Narkhi area, had won a land parcel in Garhi Kalyan during an auction in 2003. However, there was some dispute in connection with the possession of the land.

Following a complaint by Jagdish, tehsildar Sadar Pushkar Singh on Tuesday went to the village with police force to settle the dispute and give him the land's possession. When they reached there, Netrapal and Indraveer of the rival side along with several people ran a tractor over Jagdish, killing him on the spot, the SP said.

Two women constables Radharani and Komal sustained minor injuries and were hospitalised, he added.

Mishra said that the body has been sent for post-mortem, adding that three persons, including Netrapal and Indraveer, have been detained by the police. PTI COR NAV RPA